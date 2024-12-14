YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 52.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

YETI Trading Down 0.0 %

YETI opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.