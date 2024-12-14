Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,929,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,011,000 after acquiring an additional 303,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,059,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,741 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after buying an additional 686,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,032,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,268,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GTES stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.