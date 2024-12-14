Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $692,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 107,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,623 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,006 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.63 and its 200-day moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $195.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

