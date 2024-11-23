Comparing CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) and Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF)

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) and Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of CCL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Hexagon Composites ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCL Industries and Hexagon Composites ASA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 10.21 Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.98 4.13

Profitability

Hexagon Composites ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCL Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CCL Industries and Hexagon Composites ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hexagon Composites ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexagon Composites ASA pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CCL Industries and Hexagon Composites ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCL Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hexagon Composites ASA 0 0 0 0 0.00

CCL Industries currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.02%. Given CCL Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than Hexagon Composites ASA.

Summary

CCL Industries beats Hexagon Composites ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc. manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets. The Avery segment supplies labels, specialty converted media, and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass-market stores, and e-commerce retailers. The Checkpoint segment engages in developing radio frequency and radio frequency identification-based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions for the retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment supplies biaxially oriented polypropylene films to customers in the pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. CCL Industries Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions. The Hexagon Ragasco segment manufacturers composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for leisure, household, and industrial applications. The Hexagon Digital Wave segment offers cylinder testing and monitoring technology solutions that reduce cylinder and system down-time and inspection costs while improving inspection accuracy. Hexagon Composites ASA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ålesund, Norway.

