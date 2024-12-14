Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,176 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Adient by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adient by 583.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 493.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Adient by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Adient by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Adient Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $232,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,537.25. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.