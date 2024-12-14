Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 273 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 56.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,998,315.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $958,090. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.95.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

