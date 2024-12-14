Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 459.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

