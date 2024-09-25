First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. 40,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,496. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

