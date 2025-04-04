Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 108.96 ($1.41), with a volume of 723410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.97) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

The company has a market cap of £154.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.45.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current year.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

