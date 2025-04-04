Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.07. 19,730,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 44,465,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
