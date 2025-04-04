Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 138500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.99.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
