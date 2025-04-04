PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,038,137 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 937,125 shares.The stock last traded at $78.30 and had previously closed at $76.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.