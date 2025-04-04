Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 341 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 74837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.50 ($4.50).
Foresight Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £362.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 378 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.01.
Foresight Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Foresight Group Company Profile
Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.
With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.
