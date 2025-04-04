Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 341 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 74837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.50 ($4.50).

Foresight Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £362.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 378 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.01.

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foresight Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Geoffrey Gavey acquired 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £50,000.06 ($64,499.56). Also, insider Gary Fraser bought 13,000 shares of Foresight Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £46,670 ($60,203.82). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 113,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,321,006. Insiders own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

