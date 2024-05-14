Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $248,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.69. 389,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

