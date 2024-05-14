Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,309 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AAON by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 89,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,198. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

