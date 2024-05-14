Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,048 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,603,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in StoneCo by 28.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after buying an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 103.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 628,698 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after acquiring an additional 557,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 461,984 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

StoneCo Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ STNE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,217,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,814. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

