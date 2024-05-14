Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.30.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EGO opened at $15.07 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.