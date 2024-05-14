Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.