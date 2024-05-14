First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get First Horizon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in First Horizon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.