Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

ONVO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,262. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Organovo has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.05.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.