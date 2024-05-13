Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 5,443 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

