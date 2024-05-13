RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RDHL remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 131,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,319. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 635,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. RedHill Biopharma accounts for 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.74% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

