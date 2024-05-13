SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC remained flat at $5.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.