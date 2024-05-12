Canoe Financial LP Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,888 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 0.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $105,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.20 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

