Tidemark LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after buying an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,192 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

