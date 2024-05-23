Tidemark LLC Takes $144,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 171,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638,828. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.