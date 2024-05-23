Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 1,442 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,809. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

