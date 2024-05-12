Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Crescent Energy accounts for 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 4.47% of Crescent Energy worth $106,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRGY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.16. 1,796,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,693. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -239.99%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

