Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Eaton by 97.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,767,000 after acquiring an additional 918,422 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $67,305,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.04. The stock had a trading volume of 251,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $167.33 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.05. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

