Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $400.90 on Thursday.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $400.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $408.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

