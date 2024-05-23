King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,203 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 49.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 876,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $602,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 50,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,051. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.