Tidemark LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLTR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 328,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

