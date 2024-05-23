Tidemark LLC Buys Shares of 402 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.03. 322,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,527. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.65 and a fifty-two week high of $357.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

