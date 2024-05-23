4,385 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Purchased by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,039. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

