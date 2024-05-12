Arcataur Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $520,488,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $133,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,035,000 after buying an additional 1,138,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,490,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,187,000 after buying an additional 871,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

General Electric stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,639. General Electric has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.