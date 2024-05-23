King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 398,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.91. 32,986,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,606,297. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $261.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

