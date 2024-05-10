Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Get Diodes alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIOD

Diodes Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.