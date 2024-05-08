AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) SVP Sells $1,116,463.61 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AAR Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:AIR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,574. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
