AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) SVP Sells $1,116,463.61 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAR Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,574. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.