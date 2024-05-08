Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.78. 18,279,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

