Simmons Bank Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.56. 1,720,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,113. The company has a market cap of $448.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.67 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.