Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Down 0.3%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $323.20 and last traded at $323.77. Approximately 260,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,955,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.08 and its 200 day moving average is $385.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

