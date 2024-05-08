Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $143.32 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002253 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 143,253,496 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

