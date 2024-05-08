Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 724,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 801,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 72,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,912 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 262,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

