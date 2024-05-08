Algorand Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $55.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00055450 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011162 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019644 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014813 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003518 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007002 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001070 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,148,259,987 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.
