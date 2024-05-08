Barclays Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

BLMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 1,030,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,505. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $759,000. 13D Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 387,896 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.