KeyCorp Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $8.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,266. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

