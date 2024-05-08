TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,400.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,280.56.

TDG traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,320.98. 123,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,083.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $766.00 and a 1-year high of $1,328.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

