Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $381.00 Price Target at Barclays

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $308.00 to $381.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

