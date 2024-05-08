George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$196.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.67.

Shares of WN stock traded up C$4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$191.65. 91,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,449. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$194.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$181.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$170.65. The firm has a market cap of C$25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%. Analysts expect that George Weston will post 11.8758003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,008 shares of company stock worth $24,350,724. 58.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

