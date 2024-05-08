Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $382 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,574 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $381,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.43. 720,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,963. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.